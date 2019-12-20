Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Martino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio "Tony" Martino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio "Tony" Martino Obituary
Antonio "Tony" Martino, late of Tinley Park. Beloved husband of Carmela Martino nee Miroballi. Loving father of Carmela (Jeff) Shaw, Michael (Julie), Aldo (Marcy) Martino. Proud nonno of Alexandra, Alexandria Shaw, Arianna Shaw, Isabella, Layla, Tessa, Anthony, and Jack. Dear brother of Vito (late Michelina) Martino, Donato (Carmela) Martino, Teresa (Vito) Scafiezzo. Dear uncle and friend of many.

Tony leaves behind his loving family and his downtown Tinley business "Village Pizza"- proudly serving his customers since 1978.

Preceded in death by his parents Michele Martino and Carmela Rondinella and Antonia Martino. Funeral Monday, December 23, 2019 9:00 AM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Avenue Tinley Park, IL. 60477 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church, Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 2:00-9:00 PM at the funeral home. For information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -