Antonio "Tony" Martino, late of Tinley Park. Beloved husband of Carmela Martino nee Miroballi. Loving father of Carmela (Jeff) Shaw, Michael (Julie), Aldo (Marcy) Martino. Proud nonno of Alexandra, Alexandria Shaw, Arianna Shaw, Isabella, Layla, Tessa, Anthony, and Jack. Dear brother of Vito (late Michelina) Martino, Donato (Carmela) Martino, Teresa (Vito) Scafiezzo. Dear uncle and friend of many.
Tony leaves behind his loving family and his downtown Tinley business "Village Pizza"- proudly serving his customers since 1978.
Preceded in death by his parents Michele Martino and Carmela Rondinella and Antonia Martino. Funeral Monday, December 23, 2019 9:00 AM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Avenue Tinley Park, IL. 60477 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church, Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 2:00-9:00 PM at the funeral home. For information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019