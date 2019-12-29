|
Antonio Michael De Rosa, age 38, suddenly, loving husband of Dawn (nee Dyehouse) and family. Cherished son of Fran (Geoff Stasch) De Rosa. Loyal brother of Derek (Alison) Pleva and Nicholas Pleva. Beloved grandson of Rose De Rosa. Beloved nephew of Rosann Rodrigo. Loving cousin of Lea (Kevin) Powers and Frank Rodrigo. Also many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation Monday 3pm until time of chapel service 8pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019