Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
For more information about
Antonio De Rosa
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio De Rosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Michael De Rosa


1981 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio Michael De Rosa Obituary
Antonio Michael De Rosa, age 38, suddenly, loving husband of Dawn (nee Dyehouse) and family. Cherished son of Fran (Geoff Stasch) De Rosa. Loyal brother of Derek (Alison) Pleva and Nicholas Pleva. Beloved grandson of Rose De Rosa. Beloved nephew of Rosann Rodrigo. Loving cousin of Lea (Kevin) Powers and Frank Rodrigo. Also many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation Monday 3pm until time of chapel service 8pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -