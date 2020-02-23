|
Antonios P. "Tony" Laouras, age 78 of Dubuque, IA, and formerly of Chicago, IL, completed his earthly journey on February 17, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. To celebrate Tony's life, a private family service is being held. Burial will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Tony was born on January 30, 1942 in Athens, Greece. After serving in the Greek Army, he made his way to Hawaii to work on his Bachelor's degree. Tony met the love of his life, Leona Kowalski, and the two spent the next 50 years together receiving their Masters and working in the English departments in education. Tony worked at Glenbrook South High school, College of Lake County, and Harper College before retiring. The only thing he loved more than teaching was his family. Moving to Dubuque to be closer to his daughter and granddaughters was an easy decision. We will miss Tony more than words could say and we will treasure every memory until we see our wonderful husband, father and grandfather again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Tony include his beautiful bride, Leona Laouras, Asbury, IA.; his beloved daughter, Stephanie Laouras Prine, Dubuque, IA; his 2 adored granddaughters, along with numerous extended family, friends, neighbors and students.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents.
Tony's family would like to thank Dr. Hermann, along with the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, for all of the professional and compassionate care of Tony, and his family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020