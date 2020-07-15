Chicago, IL – Anthony Michael Zelazny, age 53, died on June 25, 2020, of Leiomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer. He died at home with the love of his life, his husband, Mark, at his side.Tony is survived by his husband of 12 years, C Mark Massullo, his parents, Kenneth and Patricia (nee Bonczalski) Zelazny of Plainfield, IL, his brother, Eric Zelazny of Chicago, his sister, Tricia (Peter) Zelazny of Galesburg, IL, his uncles, Larry Landon of New York, NY, and Joseph (Elizabeth) Bonczalski of New Lennox, IL, his aunt, Josephine (George) Vallis of Calumet City, IL, and his cousins. He is predeceased by his aunt, Bernadette (Richard) Kajganich of Lake Village, IL.Tony is also survived by his Boston Terrier, Charlotte, who misses him every day. He is predeceased by his beloved Boston Terrier, Bunny. The oldest of three children, Tony was born in Springfield, IL, on November 8, 1966. When he was in elementary school, his family moved to Plainfield, IL; he graduated from Plainfield High School in 1984. For the next 25 years, Tony dedicated himself to the study and practice of medicine, which he loved. He graduated in 1988 from the University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign with a BS in Cellular and Structural Biology. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1992 from the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, MO. In 1996, he completed a four-year residency at the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology in St Louis, followed by a 1996-97 fellowship in Musculoskeletal Radiology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. From 1997 to 2004 Tony was the Director of Musculoskeletal Imaging at Christ Hospital, Oak Lawn, IL. From 2004 until just before his death, Tony was at RUSH University Medical Center in Chicago as the Director of Musculoskeletal Imaging, attending radiologist, and Assistant Professor of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine. Tony was a physician both respected and adored by his colleagues and students. A deeply empathic teacher, he was loved by those he mentored for his ability to guide them in a manner that combined wisdom, clarity, and humor. His dedication to medicine was boundless, as was his faith in its power to help him through his own six-year diagnosis with cancer. Anyone who knew Tony will remember him for his vast intelligence and his deep and abiding kindness, his sincerity, his playfulness. No matter the content of conversation, Tony somehow knew something about the subject that no one else did. No matter your question or interest, it was always helpful to seek out Tony. Although he seemed to know something about everything, there was never a hint of arrogance. He was gentle, curious, and interested in what others thought and felt. He was never looking to have the last word; he was an explorer at heart. A global citizen, Tony loved music and art and history and travel and discovering new foods, customs, and ways of life. He embraced the diversity and uniqueness of others. Remarkably hopeful and optimistic, Tony looked for and located the good in every person and experience. Tony found the upside in nearly everything, and met whatever came his way with the same calm and ease he brought to his work. His dogs could commonly be found curled up on his welcoming shoulder. He was naturally lighthearted, possessing an innocence made possible by his open heart and mind. His laughter bubbled up easily and often, evoking joy in those around him. He was wonderful. This is his legacy.Tony Zelazny was an exceptional human being, spouse, colleague, and friend. He will be forever missed. Donations in his name may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America.A virtual memorial service will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, July 28 at 5:00 PM Central Time. Anyone wishing to attend the memorial will find more information at www.greinfuneraldirectors.com