Apollonia Trenkler, 91, passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2019. Loving wife of the late Emil Trenkler for sixty years. Adoring mother of Karen Trenkler, Gerlinde (Santo) LoCasto, and grandmother to Christopher and Stephanie LoCasto. Longtime member of the Danube Swabian Society and Austrian Steirer Club. A visitation will be held at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N Western Avenue, Chicago IL 60625, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 starting at 9am leading to the funeral service which will begin at 11am. Interment to follow at Maryhill Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers charitable gift to appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019