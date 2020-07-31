Apostolos ("Paul") Constantine Raptis passed away on July 26, 2020 in St. Louis, MO. Apostolos was born near Sperhiada, Greece and immigrated to the United States in 1960. He received his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Detroit in 1965, Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Iowa in 1967, and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Akron in 1973. He went on to have a 40-year career at Argonne National Laboratory, where he served as the Department Head of System Technologies and Diagnostics in the Nuclear Engineering Division. While it is not possible to list all his professional accomplishments, highlights include 19 awarded patents, many other patents pending, and over 250 publications. He received numerous awards, including several R&D 100 Awards, which are widely recognized as a mark of excellence for the practical applications of science. More important, however, was his dedication to the careers of those he worked with. Apostolos was a fierce advocate for his colleagues and trainees. It was their professional and personal development that he was most proud of. Apostolos was married to Penelope Rose Raptis (nee Pappas) for 28 years, prior to her passing in 2003. Caring for her during her over 20-year battle with multiple sclerosis was truly his life's greatest work. They raised two sons, Constantine "Costa" Raptis and Demetrios "Jim" Raptis, who are both physicians at Washington University in St. Louis, MO. He was an avid lover of sports. While his sons' sports activities were his favorite, he was a huge supporter of University of Detroit-Mercy basketball, the University of Michigan, the Detroit Tigers, and Panathinaikos soccer club. He was also an avid gardener and enjoyed travelling. Apostolos was preceded in death by his parents, Constantine and Maria Raptis (nee Ferti); and his wife, Penelope. He is survived by his sons; Demetrios's wife, Gina; Constantine's partner, Rebecca; his sister, Demetra Stamoulis; and his brand-new granddaughter, Penelope Lee Raptis, who was born on the day he passed. His life is a testament to love, strength, optimism, and perseverance. He will be greatly missed and was a blessing and inspiration for those who were lucky enough to know him. May he rest in peace. Apostolos will be laid to rest in a private service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org
