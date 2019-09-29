|
|
April Shapiro (nee Jacobson), age 64, adored daughter of the late Alan and the late Roslyn Jacobson; beloved wife of Jay Shapiro, happily married for 42 years; loving mother of Fiana and Alla Shapiro; preceded in death by her brother Gary Jacobson. April was devoted to her family and home, always putting them first. She strived to live simply, enjoying reading, gardening and live outdoor music. Chapel service Tues, Oct 1, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cancer or environmental . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019