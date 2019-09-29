Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for April Shapiro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

April Shapiro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
April Shapiro Obituary
April Shapiro (nee Jacobson), age 64, adored daughter of the late Alan and the late Roslyn Jacobson; beloved wife of Jay Shapiro, happily married for 42 years; loving mother of Fiana and Alla Shapiro; preceded in death by her brother Gary Jacobson. April was devoted to her family and home, always putting them first. She strived to live simply, enjoying reading, gardening and live outdoor music. Chapel service Tues, Oct 1, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cancer or environmental . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of April's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now