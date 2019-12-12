|
|
Sister Aquinice McCorry, R.S.M. Beloved Sister of Mercy for 77 years. Devoted daughter of the late Charles & Bridget Ann nee McCoy. Loving sister of Terese (the late Urban) Jonas, the late Sister Mary Benedicta McCorry, Carroll & Elizabeth Schield, Daniel & Mary Ann McCorry, & George & Mary Mullins. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Saturday from 9:00 am until 10:15 am with a Welcoming at 8:45 am at Mercy Circle, 3659 w. 99th St. in Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am at Mercy Chapel, 3659 W. 99th St. in Chicago. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of Mercy would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019