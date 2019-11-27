Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arcangela LaFronza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arcangela LaFronza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arcangela LaFronza Obituary
Arcangela "Angela" LaFronza, nee Martulli, age 93, passed away on November 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Arcangela was the beloved wife of the late Giuseppe; loving mother of Francesco (Sera) and Vincenzo (Matilda) LaFronza, Nicoletta (Michele) Lorusso. Jacob and Mario LaFronza; dearest daughter of the late Maria, nee Paparella, and the late Vincenzo Martulli; cherished grandmother of Giovanni (Rosa) Lorusso, Maria (George) Ballis, Angela (John) Sarullo, Anna, Giuseppe, Rocco (Kristy), Jennifer, Joseph and Angela LaFronza; great grandmother of Nicole, Francesca, Michael, Giuseppina, Antonella, Angelo, Gianna, Rocco and Ervin; dear sister of Graziella (Giuseppe) Coletta, Antonio (Anna) Martulli, and the late Maria (the late Nicola) LaMacchia and the late Giovanni (Mina) Martulli. She was a fond aunt of many. Visitation Friday, November 29, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Monica Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The entombment will follow at the Crucifixion Garden Mausoleum of St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. For more information call (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arcangela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -