Arcangela "Angela" LaFronza, nee Martulli, age 93, passed away on November 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Arcangela was the beloved wife of the late Giuseppe; loving mother of Francesco (Sera) and Vincenzo (Matilda) LaFronza, Nicoletta (Michele) Lorusso. Jacob and Mario LaFronza; dearest daughter of the late Maria, nee Paparella, and the late Vincenzo Martulli; cherished grandmother of Giovanni (Rosa) Lorusso, Maria (George) Ballis, Angela (John) Sarullo, Anna, Giuseppe, Rocco (Kristy), Jennifer, Joseph and Angela LaFronza; great grandmother of Nicole, Francesca, Michael, Giuseppina, Antonella, Angelo, Gianna, Rocco and Ervin; dear sister of Graziella (Giuseppe) Coletta, Antonio (Anna) Martulli, and the late Maria (the late Nicola) LaMacchia and the late Giovanni (Mina) Martulli. She was a fond aunt of many. Visitation Friday, November 29, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Monica Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The entombment will follow at the Crucifixion Garden Mausoleum of St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. For more information call (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019