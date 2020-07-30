1/1
Ardee LeHew
1935 - 2020
Ardee LeHew died July 22, 2020, after a short fight with oral cancer. She was born on January 4, 1935, in Chicago, the 3rd child of Noble Byard LeHew and Frances Brill. She is preceded in death by her sisters Lorraine Humphrey and Patricia Hornung. She is survived by her brother, Noble LeHew of Morton Grove, IL, and seven loving nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 19, at 9:30 a.m. If you are able, please remember Ardee through a donation to Red Door Animal Shelter at reddoorshelter.org.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
