Ardell Arthur, age 98, beloved wife of the late Robert K. Baker and the late F. Earl Martin, passed away at home on March 5, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Gayle Baker Spruance (David). Loving grandmother (known as Momo) to Roxanne and John Spruance. Dear sister to Charlene Tobin (Richard) and Ken Arthur (Janet) and fond Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Gregory R. Baker (Gail). Born in Washington Heights Chicago, she attended Morgan Park Jr College, becoming an executive secretary, soon promoted to sales rep for a steel equipment company. Over her lifetime, she held jobs as Administrative Assistant to a transplant surgeon, Personnel Manager of Marshall Fields & Co Water Tower, and President of the Earl Martin Company. She never stopped learning and at the age of 67 received her BA and MA in Art History at Governors State U and began an 11-year college teaching career. She was a popular docent of the Art Collection at The Union League Club of Chicago and an ardent supporter of Children's Home and Aid. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in Ardell's memory may be made to the Gregory R. Baker Memorial Scholarship Fund at The Latin School of Chicago, 59 W North Blvd, Chicago, IL 60610 and Children's Home and Aid, 125 S Wacker Dr, Chicago IL 60606.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020