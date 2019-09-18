Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Ardell Phelan
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Chapel at Franciscan Village
1270 Franciscan Drive
Lemont, IL
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Chapel at Franciscan Village
1270 Franciscan Drive
Lemont, IL
Ardell M. Phelan


1921 - 2019
Ardell M. Phelan Obituary
Ardell M. Phelan (nee Hams) age 98, formerly of Karlstad, Minnesota. Loving mother of Barbara (James) Holton and the late John R. (Donna) Phelan. Devoted grandmother of Heather (Thomas) Kozbiel, Kelly (Brian) Griffin, Jillian (Zachary) Walker, Colleen Phelan and John (Jennifer) Phelan. Cherished great-grandmother of Ava, Kaitlyn, Chloe, Thomas, Cooper, Ryan, Logan, Halle and Brennan. Visitation Thursday, September 19th, 3pm to 8pm at RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Lying-in-state on Friday, September 20th, from 10:30am until time of Mass at 11:30am at St. Francis of Assisi Chapel at Franciscan Village, 1270 Franciscan Drive, Lemont, IL 60439 First woman buyer for Campbell Soups. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
