Arden Carol Schade Orr passed away peacefully at the age 86 on March 16, 2019. She is survived by her children Laurel (Randy) Gingrich, Carl (Sheila) Orr and Lynn (Todd) Campi. Cherished grandmother to Andrew (Dana), Brian & Neil Orr and Taylor & Jordan Campi. Beloved sister to the late George (Marian) Schade. Fond aunt to George, Bill (Sue) Schade & Linda (Josh) Bank and Seth & the late Frank Schade. Arden was an avid reader, loved nature and valued time with family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life at Covenant Village Fellowship Center on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 1pm. Covenant Village is located at 2625 Techny Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. A private family internment is planned for later in the year. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019