Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Resources
More Obituaries for Arden Orr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arden Carol (Schade) Orr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arden Carol (Schade) Orr Obituary
Arden Carol Schade Orr passed away peacefully at the age 86 on March 16, 2019. She is survived by her children Laurel (Randy) Gingrich, Carl (Sheila) Orr and Lynn (Todd) Campi. Cherished grandmother to Andrew (Dana), Brian & Neil Orr and Taylor & Jordan Campi. Beloved sister to the late George (Marian) Schade. Fond aunt to George, Bill (Sue) Schade & Linda (Josh) Bank and Seth & the late Frank Schade. Arden was an avid reader, loved nature and valued time with family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life at Covenant Village Fellowship Center on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 1pm. Covenant Village is located at 2625 Techny Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. A private family internment is planned for later in the year. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now