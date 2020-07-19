Ardyth E. Haws, age 97, formerly of Western Springs, Hinsdale, and Northbrook, passed away November 23, 2019, in Greenwood, Indiana. Beloved wife of Robert W. (deceased 2009); loving mother of Warren J. (Cheryl), William T. (Debbie), and Christine (Mike) Bauman and the late Carole Bryan and Robert J.; devoted grandmother of thirteen; great-grandmother of nineteen; cherished sister of Gail (Neva) Meintzer; dear aunt of many. A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Norbert Catholic Church, Northbrook. Interment private. Memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation appreciated.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.