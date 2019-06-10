|
Ari Benjamin Davidson, age 32. Beloved son of Steven and Zahava Davidson. Loving husband of Laura Davidson, nee Strum. Caring brother of Jonathan (Joann) Davidson and Sara (Jeff) Cahn. Fond uncle of Maximus, Lily, Jacob and Mia. Will be missed by many extended family and friends. Service Tuesday, 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to The ARK, www.arkchicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 10, 2019