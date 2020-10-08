1/1
Aria Nima Albertelli
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aria Nima Albertelli, a free spirit who rode through life on her own terms and was tragically taken away from us on September 25, 2020 in Libertyville. We see her enjoying a beautiful Chicago autumn day with her friend, driving the car she loved. Imagine the windows down, the music on with smiles that only two teenagers can share.

Aria was born with a surfer girl spirit on April 11, 2001 in Mission Viejo, CA to Omar and Beth Albertelli. Coming to this world just two days before her father's birthday, she was the flame that blew eternal in her parents' eyes and will forever remain a song in their hearts.

Aria is survived by her closest family, ones that were always there through every smile and tear; and loved her with every ounce of life in their souls – her parents, Omar and Beth and her sister, Sarina Albertelli. Equally, Aria was loved by a huge family across the country, including her older sister April (Glen) Benson; big brother, Wade Newnum; grandmother, Kausar Hamdani; grandfather, Omar Albertelli; great grandmother, Nafisa Hamdani; uncles, Jamil (Amanda) Albertelli, Bill (Edmonde) Kinser, and Kevin (Patricia) Hart; aunt, Diana Stacey; so many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Aria is proceeded in death, welcoming her in heaven with the truest of love, by her grandmother, Bonnie Kinser; grandfather, Bill Kinser; step-grandfather, Keith Johnson; great-grandfather, Viqar Hamdani; favorite hamster, "Hami"; and beloved dog "Dog-ie."

We will be holding a memorial for Aria in October, please visit https://www.davenportfamily.com/obituary/Aria-Albertelli for updated service information and to leave condolences for the family (please leave your greatest stories and memories of Aria – it is these experiences that will keep her soul alive for all of us). We love and miss her dearly; your stories will help us all celebrate her love in life.

Finally, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Aria's name to: CHADD - improving the lives of people affected by ADHD, https://www.givedirect.org/donate/index.php?cid=13019



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-Lake on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved