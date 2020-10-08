Aria Nima Albertelli, a free spirit who rode through life on her own terms and was tragically taken away from us on September 25, 2020 in Libertyville. We see her enjoying a beautiful Chicago autumn day with her friend, driving the car she loved. Imagine the windows down, the music on with smiles that only two teenagers can share.
Aria was born with a surfer girl spirit on April 11, 2001 in Mission Viejo, CA to Omar and Beth Albertelli. Coming to this world just two days before her father's birthday, she was the flame that blew eternal in her parents' eyes and will forever remain a song in their hearts.
Aria is survived by her closest family, ones that were always there through every smile and tear; and loved her with every ounce of life in their souls – her parents, Omar and Beth and her sister, Sarina Albertelli. Equally, Aria was loved by a huge family across the country, including her older sister April (Glen) Benson; big brother, Wade Newnum; grandmother, Kausar Hamdani; grandfather, Omar Albertelli; great grandmother, Nafisa Hamdani; uncles, Jamil (Amanda) Albertelli, Bill (Edmonde) Kinser, and Kevin (Patricia) Hart; aunt, Diana Stacey; so many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Aria is proceeded in death, welcoming her in heaven with the truest of love, by her grandmother, Bonnie Kinser; grandfather, Bill Kinser; step-grandfather, Keith Johnson; great-grandfather, Viqar Hamdani; favorite hamster, "Hami"; and beloved dog "Dog-ie."
We will be holding a memorial for Aria in October, please visit https://www.davenportfamily.com/obituary/Aria-Albertelli
for updated service information and to leave condolences for the family (please leave your greatest stories and memories of Aria – it is these experiences that will keep her soul alive for all of us). We love and miss her dearly; your stories will help us all celebrate her love in life.
Finally, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Aria's name to: CHADD - improving the lives of people affected by ADHD, https://www.givedirect.org/donate/index.php?cid=13019