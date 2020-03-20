|
|
Kenny was born November 13, 1952, to the union of Ardell Mikell and Hattie Lee Williams Mikell. He departed this world on March 5, 2020 in Chicago, after a long illness. Kent reaffirmed his faith. He graduated from Dunbar High School in 1971 where he was trained in carpentry and played football. After employment with Bell and Howell he was an independent contractor. He will be remembered for warm smiles, a great sense of humor, and a charming personality. Throughout his illness he kept others laughing. The oldest male he felt the need to frequently give orders. His relationship with Ms. Shannon Thomas, the love of his life bore three sons. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents and Shannon. Survivors cherishing his memory: sons Arkenneth (Felicia)Thomas, Kenji (Lawanna) Thomas, Kevin (Tameika) Thomas; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 5 sisters Verastine (Benjamin) Wardlaw, Juanita (John) Tilgner, Patricia Chambliss, Sharlette Mikell, Elizabeth (Kenneth) Lonon; 4 brothers Jeriel (Janice) Mikell, Joel (Shevawn) Mikell, Ezra (Jacqueline) Mikell, Alvin (Debra) Mikell; aunts Katie (Bobbie) Hayes, Lela (Alfred) Herron; uncle, John (Willie Mae) Williams; cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Make donations to The Sickle Cell Foundation
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2020