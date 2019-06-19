Arlean Crocker went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Thursday June 13, 2019 in her home. Arlean was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Crocker Sr., son Earnest Crocker Jr., Daughter in law Angela Crocker, stepson Bernal Bray Sr., brothers; Richard Mauryard and Ralph Maury. She leaves to cherish her memories. Son, Edward (Vanessa) Crocker of Gary, Indiana, daughters; Vicky Houston of Merrillville, Indiana, Mildred (Miles) Jiles, Diane Crocker, Ontaria White, Allison Crocker and Carmen Crocker (caregiver) all of Gary, Indiana. Sisters; Alberta Brooks of St. Louis, Missouri, Rosetta Lenton and Mary Farmer of Meridian, MS, 19 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special niece NaKeisha Lemon of Indianapolis, IN. Special nephew Wayne Lemon of Sandusky, Ohio, best friends; Bellena Underwood of Cincinnati, OH, Ada Dabney of Gary, Indiana, son in heart Michael Daniels of Merrillville, Indiana. Loving neighbors, Matthew Glass and Betty Gilliard. Arlean was a charter member of Christ Baptist Church where she worked with the Vacation Bible School and was the secretary for Beacons Seniors for many years. God grant her eternal rest. Visitation Thursday June 20, 2019 12pm-8pm family hour 6-8 at Smith Bizzell & Warner funeral home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Funeral services Friday June 21, 2019 11am at Christ Baptist Church 4700 E. 7th Ave. Gary, Indiana. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Crocker , Arlean



