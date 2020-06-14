Arleen Eisenhamer
1946 - 2020
Arleen Eisenhamer, age 74, of Yorkville, IL passed away at her home on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born on March 15, 1946 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Irene (Maynerich) Vicich.

Arleen was united in marriage on June 7, 1982 to Glenn F. Eisenhamer and they spent the next 38 happy years together. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, and aunt. Arleen was a very social lady who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Eisenhamer of Yorkville, IL; her sister-in-law, Leona Vicich of Indiana; as well as two nephews and one niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Irene Vicich; and her brother, Joseph Vicich.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
