Arleen J. Lipke, nee Levin, 95, beloved wife and best friend of the late Harold Lipke; devoted mother of the late Marsha (Melvyn) Romanoff and the late Steven Lipke; proud "Grandma" of Chad (Erin) Romanoff, Mindy (David) Bennett, Ryan Lipke, and Lauren Lipke; treasured "GG" of four great-grandchildren; cherished sister of the late Robert Levin and the late Barbara (Robert) Udoff; caring daughter, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. Arleen will be greatly missed. A private service was held. For information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.