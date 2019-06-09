|
Landgren, Arlene A.-Beloved wife of the late James F.; loving mother of Christine Handwork, Robert (Theresa), and Jodi (Keith) Prentiss; dear grandmother of Tracy Handwork (Brad) Scott, Rob, Ryan, Devin, and Daniel Landgren, Katelyn (Michael) Myers, Sarah, and Dillan Prentiss; proud great grandmother of Neil and Michael Scott, and great great grandmother of Bailey, Ryan, and Valyn Scott; fond sister to the late Alice Nowak, Dolores Rardin, and Richard Brefka. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Thursday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Perpetual Help located at 1775 Grove St. in Glenview for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019