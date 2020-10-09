1/
Arlene Burger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Burger, 82, nee Krzyzaniak, died peacefully October 1st, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona, with her daughter and son-in-law at her side. She was strong, independent, and hard-working, even as she battled dementia. A proud Chicagoan, she loved to golf, bowl, play cards, travel, polka dance, and serve her famous polish meals and rosettes. She and her brother Art "Ace" were always like 2 peas in a pod. She would do anything for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Funeral Monday 10/12: 9:30am at Richard Modell Funeral Home, 5725 S. Pulaski to St. Richard Church Mass 10am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 10/11: Noon – 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arizona Animal Welfare League 25 N. 40th St Phoenix, AZ 85034 would be appreciated. (773) 767-4730


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral
09:30 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Richard Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
(773) 767-4730
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved