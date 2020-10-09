Arlene Burger, 82, nee Krzyzaniak, died peacefully October 1st, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona, with her daughter and son-in-law at her side. She was strong, independent, and hard-working, even as she battled dementia. A proud Chicagoan, she loved to golf, bowl, play cards, travel, polka dance, and serve her famous polish meals and rosettes. She and her brother Art "Ace" were always like 2 peas in a pod. She would do anything for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Funeral Monday 10/12: 9:30am at Richard Modell Funeral Home, 5725 S. Pulaski to St. Richard Church Mass 10am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 10/11: Noon – 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arizona Animal Welfare League 25 N. 40th St Phoenix, AZ 85034 would be appreciated. (773) 767-4730





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store