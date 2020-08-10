1/
Arlene Cisek
Arlene Cisek, nee Kuzas, age 83; beloved wife of the late Larry E. Cisek; loving mother of Julie Cisek (Harry) Jones and Craig (Kristi) Cisek; cherished grandmother of Harry III, Jack, Reese and Paige; caring sister of Connie (Jim) Buyens; fond cousin and aunt of many. Visitation Tuesday August 11th from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk S. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove. Private Family Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
05:30 - 08:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
August 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
