Arlene Gail Matousek Clark passed away on January 5, 2020, just one month before her 93rd birthday.
Arlene was born in Libertyville, Illinois, grew up in Berwyn, Illinois, and raised her family in LaGrange, Illinois. She married Earl J. Clark Jr. on September 20, 1947 and they were happily married until his death in 2014. Arlene was the beloved mother of five children, grandmother to ten children and, at the time of her death, sixteen great grandchildren.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Earl, her daughters Laurie Dusek and Barbara Fiatte, her son Earl J Clark III, her grandson Earl J Clark IV and her son in law Paul A. Dusek. Arlene is survived by her daughter Nancy and son in law Jesse Fojo and her son Thomas D. Clark, her son in law Les Fiatte and her daughter in law Doreen (Soucek) Clark.
Arlene was an avid golfer and bowler. She belonged to Grace Lutheran Church in LaGrange, IL, where she sang in the choir. She was an accomplished pianist and gave piano lessons from her home for over thirty years. She was a great cook and admonished the family often to "eat slowly-this took me all day to make"! Arlene loved animals and provided a loving home for several dogs in her lifetime.
In 1986, Earl and Arlene relocated to Minocqua, Wisconsin, where they enjoyed twenty two years in the north woods fishing, golfing, dining out and going to the casino. Each August the whole family invaded their home on the lake enjoying each other and making memories the grandkids still talk of today.
Arlene will be missed by family and many friends. A memorial service is being planned for June, 2020, in LaGrange, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020