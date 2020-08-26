1/
Arlene Drabek
Arlene Drabek nee Benes, age 77; beloved wife of Lee G. Drabek; loving mother of Lee "Buddy" Drabek, and Tracey (the late Thomas) Napora ; dear grandmother of Kelly & Thomas Napora, Daniel and Adam Drabek ; great grandmother of Melanie Napora, fond sister of George(Karyl) Benes.

Visitation Thursday, August 27th from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 am, at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

Please support Arlene's family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home.

Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
