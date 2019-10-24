|
Arlene E. Zito (nee Zentz) age 80 of Glen Ellyn, beloved wife of the late Gerald and loving companion to Don Veverka; devoted mother of Thomas (Janice), Laura (Vito) dellaPolla, Marilyn Costello, Joseph (Amy Swanberg) Zito the late Gerald L. Zito Jr. and the late Pamela A. Curry; dear grandmother of 18, great grandmother of 10; dear sister of Susan (Robert) Rochouski and Warren (Carol) Zentz; dear sister in law of Kathleen Benitez and Ronald Zito. She was loved and cherished by many. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Matthew Church in Glendale Heights. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019