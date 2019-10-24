Home

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Glendale Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
Arlene E. Zito

Arlene E. Zito Obituary
Arlene E. Zito (nee Zentz) age 80 of Glen Ellyn, beloved wife of the late Gerald and loving companion to Don Veverka; devoted mother of Thomas (Janice), Laura (Vito) dellaPolla, Marilyn Costello, Joseph (Amy Swanberg) Zito the late Gerald L. Zito Jr. and the late Pamela A. Curry; dear grandmother of 18, great grandmother of 10; dear sister of Susan (Robert) Rochouski and Warren (Carol) Zentz; dear sister in law of Kathleen Benitez and Ronald Zito. She was loved and cherished by many. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Matthew Church in Glendale Heights. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
