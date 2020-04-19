Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Arlene Katauskas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Katauskas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene F. Katauskas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene F. Katauskas Obituary
Arlene F. Katauskas (nee Brooks) age 79. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Devoted mother of Peter Jr.- ret. U.S.A.F. (Deanna), Paul (Judy), David (Debbie), Brian (Laura) and Amy (Scott) Nelson. Loving grandmother of Ashley, Whitney, David, Kelly, Peter III, Joshua, Sean, Michael, Kyle, Vera, Kate, Audrey and great grandmother of many. Dear sister of Rita Connor and the late Margaret (Don) Gray. Many years of service with the Sisters of St. Casimir. Funeral services private. Memorial announced at a later date. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now