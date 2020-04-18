|
|
Arlene Bennett (nee Gettleman), 93, passed away on April 15 at her Chicago home with her beloved daughter Bija Bennett in Chicago, and Alice Bennett Groh (the late Trauger Groh) with her in heart and soul from Wilton, NH. Her beloved husband real estate developer Marshall Bennett, her soulmate of 70 years, preceded her in death by 18 months, and her grandchildren Nicola Groh and Theo (Holly) Groh survive her. She succumbed to natural causes.
Arlene was known for her extraordinary warmth, gracious demeanor, deep interest in others and generosity to family, friends and the greater community. She took great joy in her relationships with family and friends, and was a legendary and beloved hostess at the homes she shared with her late husband, Marshall, in Chicago and Sun Valley, Idaho. As a couple, Arlene and Marshall were both renowned for their dedication to community and tikkun olam (repairing the world), a large and diverse circle of friends, and their vibrant personalities and personal charisma.
As a couple, Arlene and Marshall were thoughtful and generous philanthropists, giving to causes that furthered important research in science, equity in education and access for all in the arts. Personally, Arlene was active with the Mary Lawrence Chapter of the Jewish Children's Bureau, Misericordia, the Catholic-Jewish Dialogue, the University of Chicago Women's Board, the Ravinia Festival Association, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Weizmann Institute of Science, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and more.
Arlene was born on the north side of Chicago on March 16, 1927, the second daughter of David and Jean (Meyers) Gettleman. She and her older sister, Laurie (Wallach), grew up in Rogers Park and attended Sullivan High School. Arlene went on to attend National College of Education, where she received a degree in early childhood education. In June, 1948 she married Marshall, and together they had three daughters-Bija, Alice and the late Carole Hope.
Arlene's warmth, kindness and unswerving focus on the happiness of others was cherished and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A graveside ceremony will be celebrated on Sunday, April 19 at 12 noon CST at Shalom Memorial Park in Arlington Heights, IL. A Zoom connection is being made available by Chicago Jewish Funerals for those to wish to participate remotely in the service; those who wish to attend virtually should contact Bija Bennett at [email protected] for the Zoom link.
A gathering to celebrate Arlene's life will be held later in the year, when it becomes possible. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated and can be made to: Congregation Solel, 1301 Clavey Road, Highland Park, IL 60035, www.Solel.org; the Ravinia Festival Association, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, IL 60035, www.ravinia.org; or the Marshall Bennett Institute of Real Estate at Roosevelt University, 430 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605, www.roosevelt.edu/centers/real-estate. Arrangements are by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020