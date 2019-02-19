Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Notre Dame Church
Clarendon Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Henze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene G. Henze

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arlene G. Henze Obituary
Arlene G. Henze (formerly Braam, nee Kuthan), age 86, of Willowbrook, formerly of LaGrange Park. Beloved wife of the late John M. Braam and the late William T. Henze. Loving mother of Steven (Cassandra) Braam, Barbara (John) Mendez, Carolyn (Frank) Schmalz, Janet (James Nash) Kompare and Eileen (Michael) Gambill, and loving stepmother of Mark Henze. Adoring grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Clarence "Buddy" (Linda) Kuthan. Fond aunt of many. Visitation 2 to 8pm Fri., Feb. 22nd at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Meet at the funeral home 9:15am Sat., Feb. 23rd for prayers and procession to 10am Mass at Notre Dame Church, Clarendon Hills. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Thomas Hospice. For Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now