Arlene G. Henze (formerly Braam, nee Kuthan), age 86, of Willowbrook, formerly of LaGrange Park. Beloved wife of the late John M. Braam and the late William T. Henze. Loving mother of Steven (Cassandra) Braam, Barbara (John) Mendez, Carolyn (Frank) Schmalz, Janet (James Nash) Kompare and Eileen (Michael) Gambill, and loving stepmother of Mark Henze. Adoring grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Clarence "Buddy" (Linda) Kuthan. Fond aunt of many. Visitation 2 to 8pm Fri., Feb. 22nd at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Meet at the funeral home 9:15am Sat., Feb. 23rd for prayers and procession to 10am Mass at Notre Dame Church, Clarendon Hills. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Thomas Hospice. For Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019