|
|
Arlene G. Lewandowski, nee Gesicki, 80, of Edison Park. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Lewandowski. Loving mother of Frank (Alicia) and Michael (Nancy) Lewandowski. Proud grandmother of Richard II, Kathryn and Holly. Dear sister of Kathy (Ron) Szafranski, Patricia (Grant) Wenzel and the late Linda (Keith) Yarnell. Fond sister in law of Ray (Diane) Lewandowski. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM. Cremation will be Private. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020