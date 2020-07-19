Arlene Grossman, nee Gershon, beloved wife of the late Abe "Al" Grossman. Devoted daughter of the late Nathan Gershon and Frieda T. Wolf. Cherished mother of Bonnie Grossman and Lynn (JP) Quinn. Loving grandmother of Jennifer (Jeffrey) Vegh and Emily Abrams and great-grandchildren Sammy, Zoey and Abigail. Private family services are being held Monday. In lieu of flowers remembrances to Journeycare in Glenview would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH
630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.