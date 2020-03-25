|
Arlene Helen Murphy, age 91, of Peachtree Corners, GA, peacefully passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. A family Funeral service for Arlene will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:00am, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church in Peachtree Corners, Ga. Arlene was born on May 3, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to the late William August Overhage and late Olive Dewes Overhage. She is also preceded in death by her late husband of 55 years, Edward H. Murphy. Arlene attended St. Sabina Elementary School and Longwood Academy. She retired from the Harris Bank and later moved to Beverly Hills, Fl and later to Georgia. Arlene is survived by her children, Edward William Murphy, Kenneth John Murphy, Regina Marie Murphy, and Aurore Ann Murphy; grandchildren, Cameron Murphy, Rory Norville, and Peyton Norville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2020