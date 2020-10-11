1/
Arlene J. Richards
Arlene J. Richards nee Smithers, age 89, of Chicago. Beloved wife of Harold Richards for 71 wonderful years. Devoted mother to Jacquelyn (Michael) Savini, Susan (Michael) Kulczycki, and Nancy (Michael) Adams. Adored grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of 12. Dear friend and neighbor to many. A visitation will be held Thursday, October, 15 2020 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave Chicago IL from 10:00AM-12:00PM, there will be a prayer service held at 12:00Noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care c/o Foundation Attn: Emily Douville - 2601 Navistar Dr., Building 4/Floor 1 Lisle, IL 60532. For more information please call 773-736-3833.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
