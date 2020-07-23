1/
Arlene J. Sciortino
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Arlene J. Sciortino, nee Myers, of Harwood Heights, age 83. Beloved wife of Jerome; loving mother of Tom, Michael (Marilyn), Julie (Eugene) Mucha and Gina (Howard) Alluri; proud grandmother of Michael Mucha, Jennifer (Trevor) Majka, Nicole Sciortino, Christopher Sciortino, Sarah Alluri, Matthew Sciortino, Kelly Alluri and Brian Mucha; great-grandmother of Brady; dear sister of the late June (late Sam) Leonarduzzi and the late Jack Myers. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Private. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 22, 2020
I have many fond memories of the Sciortino Family when we lived on Melvina. I was saddened to hear of Arlene's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Jean Ann (Gibson) Nass
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
