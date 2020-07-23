Arlene J. Sciortino, nee Myers, of Harwood Heights, age 83. Beloved wife of Jerome; loving mother of Tom, Michael (Marilyn), Julie (Eugene) Mucha and Gina (Howard) Alluri; proud grandmother of Michael Mucha, Jennifer (Trevor) Majka, Nicole Sciortino, Christopher Sciortino, Sarah Alluri, Matthew Sciortino, Kelly Alluri and Brian Mucha; great-grandmother of Brady; dear sister of the late June (late Sam) Leonarduzzi and the late Jack Myers. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Private. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.