Arlene Bennett (nee Kalinski), age 72, a resident of Beacon Hill Senior Living in Lombard, IL, formerly of Franklin Park, Downers Grove and Lisle, IL (1976-2013), passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. She was born February 13, 1948 in Oak Park, IL. Beloved wife of Wayne B. Bennett, whom she married December 27, 1969, loving mother of Caroline (Oscar Cwajbaum) Bennett of Morgan Hill, CA, adored grandmother of Mai and Andrew Cwajbaum, devoted daughter of the late Walter and Helen (nee Kovarik) Kalinski, dear sister-in-law of Karen (Charles) Finney of Cabot, AR, fond cousins, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Arlene grew up in Franklin Park and was a member of the Class of 1966 at East Leyden High School. She graduated from Oak Park Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse for many years. In her later years, Arlene also worked at Carson Pirie Scott at the Yorktown Shopping Center in Lombard IL.
Arlene was a past Leader of Wing B in the 2600 building and was instrumental in helping create the "valet lounge" at Beacon Hill. She was a longtime member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Naperville and Christ The King Catholic Church in Lombard.
Due to the current health crisis, a private visitation will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 21st, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Naperville.
Private entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene's memory can be made to: Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), 1820 W. Webster Ave., Suite 304, Chicago, IL 60614, (312) 341-0500 https://www.stopsarcoidosis.org/donate/
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.