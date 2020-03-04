|
Arlene Kohl, 87, passed away on February 24, 2020. Arlene was born and spent most of her life in Chicago. She was given the nickname "Cookie" when she was a young girl, but it fit throughout her life. Arlene was known for making large trays of assorted Christmas cookies and candies. These festive trays were shared with family, friends, neighbors, and others. Everyone knew if the empty tray was returned, a refill would be ready for them next Christmas. As another special treat, Arlene would hand-craft a small Christmas gift that accompanied the cookies. She was also an avid ice skater and some of her most cherished memories were with Amanda, Brianne, and Jamie at the ice rink. After moving to FL, she put her ice skates aside and got a pair of roller blades and she started walking. Arlene truly enjoyed talking to everyone as she made her way through the neighborhood. She was a kind, gentle soul who never said "no" when asked for help. She was feisty and always had a smile, but she also had "the look" that could stop you in your tracks. She touched many lives and will remain forever in our hearts. She leaves to cherish her many memories a loving husband Joseph Kohl. Her beloved children Jori (Jack) Albright and her "other" children, Gerald Stanko (Joanne), Thomas Stanko (Shelly), and Andrew Stanko. Dear siblings; Charles Buhlinger, Nancy (John) Horras, Marie McInerney, and brother-in-law Warner Uchison. Many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews. Arlene was preceded in death by her dear sisters Dolores Stanko, and Joanne Uchison as well as brother-in-laws Andrew Stanko, and John McInerney.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society or Treasure Coast Hospice.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020