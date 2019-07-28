Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Arlene L. Swidler

Arlene L. Swidler Obituary
Arlene L. Swidler, née Sternberg, loving wife and best friend for 67 years of the late Erwin B. Swidler; devoted mother of Gordon (Sandra) Swidler and Sharon Swidler; adored grandmother of Renée (Robert) Lee; proud great-grandmother of Anthony Victor Lee; dear sister of Shirley (Ronald) Pregozen; beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29th at 10:00 am at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge IL. For information: call 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
