Latowicz , Arlene Arlene Latowicz nee Dobersch age 83 of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Latowicz; loving mother of Rick Latowicz, Joe (Isolde) Naleck, Greg (Jody) Latowicz and the late Therese Llewelyn; cherished grandmother of Kristin Loser, Michelle Naleck, Kevin Latowicz, Sara Llewelyn and Courtney Latowicz; great grandmother of Liliana, Samuel and William. Visitation Sunday June 16, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Monday June 17, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 14, 2019