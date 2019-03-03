|
Arlene M. Bonet (nee Pellegrini), age 88, a Naperville, IL resident 1995-2012, formerly of Chicago's Roseland and Mount Greenwood neighborhoods, died Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born December 8, 1930 in Chicago, IL.Arlene had a 40 year career in nursing at Roseland Community Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital, both in Chicago and Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, IL. Visitation Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 3:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville. Funeral services and interment are private. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
