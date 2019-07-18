Arlene M. Chval, age 85, unabashed lover and advocate of her Lord, family, friends, students, and country; cherished only child of the late Donald J. and Estelle (Kishkunas) Murphy; Arlene was a mother of devoted sons Craig Sr. (Kathryn) and Keith; cherished grandmother of Lauren (Sean) Kaveney, Craig Jr., Kevin, Brian, Luke, Daniel, Caitlin, and Colin; and doting great-grandmother of Evie.



Arlene, the first in her family to graduate college, went on to accomplish, contribute, and enjoy much, passionately and creatively teaching kindergarten (the only grade where she might be taller than her students) in parochial, Chicago public, and Hinsdale District 181 schools; serving in many leadership capacities within the IEA and NEA, and (reasonable, but no BS) lead contract negotiator for her teaching colleagues; participant/leader in countless community efforts; accomplished (ha) actress in the Clarendon Hills neighbors' "Badman Theater" semi-annual "theatrical" (mostly, hysterically fun) productions; straight-shooting and un-cowed alderwoman during Oakbrook Terrace's "gilded" days; CASA volunteer and supporter; worldwide traveler and adventurer with many cherished friends; friend, table sheriff, peacemaker and evangelist to the "older" folks in her most recent living community at Sunrise; but, far-and-away, and above all else, simply a loving and devoted mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother and dispenser of love and unvarnished and uncanny wisdom to all (who would listen). She will be dearly missed.



Funeral Mass for Arlene will be 11:00 a.m. Monday July 22nd, at Notre Dame Parish 64 Norfolk Ave., Clarendon Hills. Mass will be followed by a luncheon celebration. Please, in lieu of flowers, etc, direct any donations to one of Arlene's favorite causes, the (www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org), (www.mercyhome.org/giving), CASA (https://dupagecasa.org/), or Haymarket Center (http://www.hcenter.org/donate). That would make her very happy. God bless. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019