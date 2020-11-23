Arlene M. Gacek nee Bluma. Beloved wife of the late Daniel B. Gacek Sr. Loving mother of Daniel (Mojhgan) Gacek & Dawn (Bill) Lloyd. Cherished grandmother of Aleah, Serena & Olivia. Dear sister of Debra (the late Ron) Howe, Cynthia Dodge & the late Frank Bluma Jr. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Cherished friend of many. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Bede the Venerable Church, Chicago, for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
708-425-0500