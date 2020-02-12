|
Arlene M. Gronwold (nee Cerven) formerly of Chicago and Tinley Park. Beloved wife of Don. Loving mother of Jeff (Andrea), Scott (Jennifer) and Wendy (Kenyon) Hathaway. Devoted grandmother of Haleigh, Samuel, Maria and Abigail Gronwold, Tinley and Sawyer Hathaway. Dear sister of Dorothy (the late Charles) Dhom. Visitation Thursday 3pm to 8pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Lying-in-state at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 14700 S 94th Avenue, Orland Park, Il 60462 from 9:30am until time of service 10:30am. Entombment Bethania Mausoleum. Devoted member of many organizations at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Orland Park. In lieu of flowers donations to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
