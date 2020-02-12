Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
For more information about
Arlene Gronwold
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
View Map

Arlene M. Gronwold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene M. Gronwold Obituary
Arlene M. Gronwold (nee Cerven) formerly of Chicago and Tinley Park. Beloved wife of Don. Loving mother of Jeff (Andrea), Scott (Jennifer) and Wendy (Kenyon) Hathaway. Devoted grandmother of Haleigh, Samuel, Maria and Abigail Gronwold, Tinley and Sawyer Hathaway. Dear sister of Dorothy (the late Charles) Dhom. Visitation Thursday 3pm to 8pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Lying-in-state at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 14700 S 94th Avenue, Orland Park, Il 60462 from 9:30am until time of service 10:30am. Entombment Bethania Mausoleum. Devoted member of many organizations at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Orland Park. In lieu of flowers donations to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -