St Stephen's Catholic Church
17500 84th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr
17500 84th Avenue
Tinley Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr
17500 84th Avenue
Tinley Park, IL
Arlene M. Houlihan


Arlene M. Houlihan Obituary
Houlihan , Arlene M HOULIHAN, Arlene Mary, 54, born in Chicago on November 7, 1964, and passed away on June 11, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. Beloved daughter of the (late) Patrick and Joan Houlihan. Loving sister of Claire (Dave) Pittam, the (late) Diane (Chuck) McCulley, Dennis (Annette) Houlihan, Sheila (Steve) Perry and Ann Marie (Tom) Walker. Endeared aunt of Ashlee (Christopher) DiVita, Tom and Charlie McCulley, Casey and Ellie Houlihan, David (Jamie) Perry, Stephanie (Tom) Censky, and Bobby (Katrina) Perry. Visitation will be on June 21, 2019, at St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr, 17500 84th Avenue, Tinley Park, 60487 at 9:00 AM with Mass at 9:30 AM.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
