Houlihan , Arlene M HOULIHAN, Arlene Mary, 54, born in Chicago on November 7, 1964, and passed away on June 11, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. Beloved daughter of the (late) Patrick and Joan Houlihan. Loving sister of Claire (Dave) Pittam, the (late) Diane (Chuck) McCulley, Dennis (Annette) Houlihan, Sheila (Steve) Perry and Ann Marie (Tom) Walker. Endeared aunt of Ashlee (Christopher) DiVita, Tom and Charlie McCulley, Casey and Ellie Houlihan, David (Jamie) Perry, Stephanie (Tom) Censky, and Bobby (Katrina) Perry. Visitation will be on June 21, 2019, at St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr, 17500 84th Avenue, Tinley Park, 60487 at 9:00 AM with Mass at 9:30 AM.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019