Arlene M. O'Sullivan, 86, of Western Springs. Beloved wife of Gene for 58 years. Loving mother of Cathy (George) Evans, Peggy Henderson, Paul (Lisa) O'Sullivan and Ann (Jim) Leifker. Devoted grandmother of Emily and Tom Evans, Josh Henderson, Gavin O'Sullivan and Erin Leifker. Dear sister of Marsha Klein. Visitation 4 to 8pm Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers 10:30am Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs for Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arlene enjoyed gardening and bird-watching, she was an active member of a neighborhood bridge club for many years, and, most of all, she loved and enjoyed her grandchildren. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 17, 2019