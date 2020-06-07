Arlene M. Schoessling (nee Johnson), Age 82, passed away on June 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Phillip J. Schoessling; loving mother of John CPD (Lucy) Schoessling, Julie (Richard retired CPD) Young, and Amy (Frank) Tudisco; cherished grandmother of Richard III (Maria), Frank III, Steven, Phillip, Nicholas, Caroline, Lydia, and Kurt. Due to the pandemic, funeral services are private. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriners Hospitals would be appreciated. The online website address is www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Arrangements by Sciaraffa Funeral Directors.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.