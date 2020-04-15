Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Arlene M. Sharp

Arlene M. Sharp Obituary
Arlene Sharp (nee Dubowy), age 76. Beloved wife of Jim for 51 years. Loving mother of Erin (Jerry DeSimone), Brian (Gina), Jim (Danielle) and the late Michael (Rebecca). Adored Nonnie of Riley, Nathan, Samantha, Anthony, Ann, Zack, Steven and Ruby. She served as a public health nurse for more than 50 years and she loved her family and friends fiercely. Her generous, caring and giving spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Arrangements by Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldairen.com

Funeral services will be private for family only, and a celebration of Arlene's life will be held in the future.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020
