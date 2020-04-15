|
Arlene Sharp (nee Dubowy), age 76. Beloved wife of Jim for 51 years. Loving mother of Erin (Jerry DeSimone), Brian (Gina), Jim (Danielle) and the late Michael (Rebecca). Adored Nonnie of Riley, Nathan, Samantha, Anthony, Ann, Zack, Steven and Ruby. She served as a public health nurse for more than 50 years and she loved her family and friends fiercely. Her generous, caring and giving spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Arrangements by Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldairen.com
Funeral services will be private for family only, and a celebration of Arlene's life will be held in the future.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020