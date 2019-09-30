|
Arlene Marie Ahlgrim nee Ruschke, 88, of Elmhurst since 1956. Beloved wife of Arthur B.; loving mother of Susan Stoddard, Scott (Charity) and Steven (Donna); cherished grandmother of Jim (Dawn), Zach (Jill), David, Allison (Jeremy), Mark, Nathan, and Shayna; great grandmother of 6. Arlene was a member of Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church where she served as a greeter. She was also an active and former member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, a member of the Elmhurst Garden Club and Elmhurst Lioness Club. Visitation will be at her home for over 30 years, the Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. Memorials will be appreciated for the Providence Life Services. Funeral Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
