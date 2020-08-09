1/1
Arlene Marie Lowe
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Marie Lowe, age 87, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 with Sharon and Kevin by her side. Born on May 24, 1933, she was the dearly beloved wife of the late Jerry and loving mother of Debra (Steve) Green, Bill (Diane), Patti (Jerry Pitts) Kuzniar, Sharon (Kevin) Seibel, Bob (Nancy) and Karen Mlynarczyk. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Kevin) Kolb, Samantha (Adam) Foodman, Chris (Kelly) Simms, Matt (Deborah), Greg (Stephanie), Dan (Anne), Ken Kuzniar, Lisa (Bob) Bujak, Brian (Veronica), Melanie (Josh Cahill), Ian, Michael Mlynarczyk and Kyle Mlynarczyk, Arlene was a great-grandmother of 11 and was completely devoted to her large family. A proud member of the St. Celestine Parish, she loved to sing and never showed up at a family party without her famous pink jello. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Josephine Orloski, dear brothers Artie and Dennis and son-in-law Ed Kuzniar. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene's name are appreciated to Hartwell Place, 5520 N. Paulina St. Chicago, IL 60640. Interment is private. Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home. Info. 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
This is an amazingly wonderful picture that really captures Arlene’s positive, gentle, happy and natural beauty. I have always been so proud to call her my cousin. She was always in my life and I do feel a great loss that she has passed. She has left behind a legacy of strong family ties and of great love of family that will live on in her children. I never left feeling more happy and invigorated than when I had spent time in Arlene’s presence. Her smile has always been contagious and her laugh was as well. She was a role model to me and has left this world a better place. Her children have always been her pride and joy!
Maribeth Schwabe
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved