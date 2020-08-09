Arlene Marie Lowe, age 87, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 with Sharon and Kevin by her side. Born on May 24, 1933, she was the dearly beloved wife of the late Jerry and loving mother of Debra (Steve) Green, Bill (Diane), Patti (Jerry Pitts) Kuzniar, Sharon (Kevin) Seibel, Bob (Nancy) and Karen Mlynarczyk. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Kevin) Kolb, Samantha (Adam) Foodman, Chris (Kelly) Simms, Matt (Deborah), Greg (Stephanie), Dan (Anne), Ken Kuzniar, Lisa (Bob) Bujak, Brian (Veronica), Melanie (Josh Cahill), Ian, Michael Mlynarczyk and Kyle Mlynarczyk, Arlene was a great-grandmother of 11 and was completely devoted to her large family. A proud member of the St. Celestine Parish, she loved to sing and never showed up at a family party without her famous pink jello. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Josephine Orloski, dear brothers Artie and Dennis and son-in-law Ed Kuzniar. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene's name are appreciated to Hartwell Place, 5520 N. Paulina St. Chicago, IL 60640. Interment is private. Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home. Info. 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com