This is an amazingly wonderful picture that really captures Arlene’s positive, gentle, happy and natural beauty. I have always been so proud to call her my cousin. She was always in my life and I do feel a great loss that she has passed. She has left behind a legacy of strong family ties and of great love of family that will live on in her children. I never left feeling more happy and invigorated than when I had spent time in Arlene’s presence. Her smile has always been contagious and her laugh was as well. She was a role model to me and has left this world a better place. Her children have always been her pride and joy!

Maribeth Schwabe

Family