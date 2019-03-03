|
|
(nee Wonake), born in Chicago, Illinois, May 1, 1931, the beloved wife of the late Rev. Mr. Matthew F. Teolis, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2019, in Pompano Beach, Florida. Her passion was to help those less fortunate, being devoted to and active in the St Vincent De Paul Society, St Gabriel Conference. She was also preceded in death by her eldest son, Dr. Matthew B. (Lynn) Teolis, and survived by her loving sister Frances (nee Wonake) Rosanova (late Anthony); and cherished mother to her remaining children: Michael (Cynthia) Teolis, Jane Wojtkiewicz (Alan), James (Kristi) Teolis, Lawrence Teolis, Robert (Maria) Teolis; dear grandmother to Michael (Annette) Wojtkiewicz, John (Renee) Wojtkiewicz, Giovanna (Joseph) Anayas, Adrianna (Eli Estrada) Teolis, Francesca, Mattea, and Beija Teolis; great-grandmother to Avery Wojtkiewicz. Like her husband, she made an anatomical donation of her body to the University of Miami Medical School. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local St Vincent De Paul Society conference. A memorial service in Chicago is pending.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019