Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-484-4111
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
8:45 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leonard Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Keesee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene P. Keesee


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene P. Keesee Obituary
Arlene "Ike" Keesee, age 82, of Berwyn, IL died Friday, July 19, 2019 following a short illness. Arlene was born January 17, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Arba and Julia (nee: Fort) Proffitt. Arlene was preceded in death by her late husband George Keesee, three sisters Dorothy, Margaret (James) Keclik, Marianne, and brother Daniel (Lupe) Proffitt. Arlene is survived by two daughters, Dana Lee Lichamer of Berwyn, Illinois and Julee (Scott) Atkinson of Woodstock, Illinois, and children of George Keesee, along with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services are Saturday, July 27, 2019, 8:45 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn to St. Leonard Church. Mass 10:00 am. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

The family requests donations be made to the in memory of Arlene Keesee.

Info at 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now