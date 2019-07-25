|
Arlene "Ike" Keesee, age 82, of Berwyn, IL died Friday, July 19, 2019 following a short illness. Arlene was born January 17, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Arba and Julia (nee: Fort) Proffitt. Arlene was preceded in death by her late husband George Keesee, three sisters Dorothy, Margaret (James) Keclik, Marianne, and brother Daniel (Lupe) Proffitt. Arlene is survived by two daughters, Dana Lee Lichamer of Berwyn, Illinois and Julee (Scott) Atkinson of Woodstock, Illinois, and children of George Keesee, along with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services are Saturday, July 27, 2019, 8:45 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn to St. Leonard Church. Mass 10:00 am. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
The family requests donations be made to the in memory of Arlene Keesee.
Info at 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019